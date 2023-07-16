Santa the special guest at legion’s Christmas in July celebration

Kids – and kids at heart – got to meet a special visitor Sunday at the Royal Canadian Legion in Kitchener.

Santa and Mrs. Claus got a warm welcome at the ‘Christmas in July’ party hosted by the Belmont Avenue branch.

“It’s hot,” Old Saint Nick told CTV News. “Hotter than the North Pole right now. But we’ll get over that.”

The event included face painting, a colouring contest and hot dogs.

Little ones also had a chance to check in with Santa and pick out some presents.

“We had gifts donated to us, we had money donated to go buy gifts,” said Santa. “The whole idea behind this was to have fun with the kids. We had a few sponsors. My Mrs. Claus looked after arranging the whole party.”

He added that the couple was overwhelmed by the generosity of the community.