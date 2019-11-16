

Leighanne Evans, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Runners in Kitchener got in the holiday spirit on Saturday for the Santa Pur-suit Fun Run.

The route rolled through downtown Kitchener ahead of the Kitchener-Waterloo Santa Claus Parade.

"It's a little early still, but we were listening to Christmas music the whole way here and we're in the spirit now. What a great way to start the season," an attendee told CTV News.

The parade has brought Christmas joy to the community for more than 50 years.

The free family-friendly event is organized by the Lions Club of Kitchener.

And even though the sun was shining, attendees had to brave the cold temperatures.

"Absolutely frigid this year. My lungs are on fire from breathing in that cold air," another attendee told CTV News.

But an appearance from Santa Claus cheered everyone up, and warmed the crowd's hearts.