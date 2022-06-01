Samurai sword held at victim's neck during robbery: Guelph police

Guelph police have arrested a woman they say used a samurai sword to rob someone.

Officials say the victim came to the police station to report the incident that happened earlier that day on May 25.

Police were told that a woman known to the victim came to their home in the downtown area with a samurai-style sword.

She reportedly held the sword to the victim's throat, caused several small cuts, demanded money, and then fled with a small amount.

A week later on Wednesday, police say they found a woman at an address on Woolwich Street around 12:30 a.m. and arrested her.

A 26-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with robbery and breaching probation.