The owner of a GMC Sierra had their vehicle stolen and recovered twice in the same day.

A truck was reported stolen on Nov. 17 in Guelph.

Later that day, it was located on Sunnylea Crescent. The owner attended the scene, and as it was turned over, police left the scene.

A male exited an address on the crescent, got into the vehicle and drove away with it.

The owner followed it, and saw it stop at a residence on Mohawk Drive.

Francisco Ferraz, 43 of Guelph, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000. He was also put on a curfew.

Two days later, police observed Ferraz on Speedvale Avenue just after 1 a.m., breaking the curfew.

Police said he was arrested and charged with several other offences.