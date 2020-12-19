KITCHENER -- The Salvation Army of Brantford and Paris says scammers are using their name to collect money and personal information in the community.

The thieves are allegedly going door-to-door and flashing fake badges.

The Salvation Army says the scammers are seeking monthly donations and are requesting “a great deal of personal information.”

They want to warn the public that these people are not associated with their organization.

Because of COVID-19, The Salvation Army is not going door-to-door to collect money this year.

Anyone wanting to make a donation should visit their website.