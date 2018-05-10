

CTV Kitchener





An avid online buyer and seller is warning others after he says he was threatened during a transaction.

Brandon Woodard says he was threatened while trying to sell his cellphone and since then he has learned some lessons.

He says he never attends transactions alone and is always recording on his vehicle’s dash camera.

Woodard also says some technology in watches and smartphones allows you to program an emergency call for help.

Waterloo Regional Police suggest scheduling meetings in daylight in a well-lit, public area.

They say the lobby of their police station is also available if you want to use extra caution when making an exchange.