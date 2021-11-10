Safe with more than $5,000 stolen from parents’ room during house party in Guelph

Guelph -

A weekday house party has turned into a theft investigation for the Guelph Police Service.

Officers were called to a south-end home Tuesday morning after a house party Monday night, according to a press release.

The party was in the area of Downey Road and Teal Drive.

A 22-year-old woman reportedly invited several friends over and did not all the people who showed up.

Police said the woman woke up the next morning and realized her parents’ room was ransacked and a small safe was missing from their closet.

The safe had more than $5,000 cash, jewelry, and personal documents.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.