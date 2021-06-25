KITCHENER -- A Sacred Fire has been lit at the Healing of the Seven Generations in Kitchener to remember and honour the lives lost after 751 unmarked graves were discovered in Saskatchewan.

Cowessess First Nation said earlier this week it found hundreds of unmarked graves on the grounds of the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

The fire at the Healing of the Seven Generations will stay lit for the next five days until July 1. A rotating crew of volunteers will keep the flames stoked.

The fire was lit during a ceremony on Friday that included signing, a drum circle and a pipe ceremony.

One of the fire keepers said the fire will help bring the lost children home to their creator and will also help the community, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, heal.

"The ones who didn’t have their ceremonies, the ones who are still crying and their families are still crying because they didn't do their responsibility when it's time to pass over," said Myeengun, former Chief of Chippewa of the Thames First Nation. "If you don't have a place to ask creator for healing then you go through life never healing, so creator gave us the fire so then we can start that process."

Those who wish to honour the children is welcome to visit the fire on Frederick Street.

Anyone from the Indigenous community in need of support can reach out to the Health of the Seven Generations in Kitchener or to the Aboriginal Mental Health Services.

A list of further Indigenous mental health resources can be accessed here.

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll free line at 1-800-721-0066.