KITCHENER -- A home away from home: healthcare workers are looking for accommodations to isolate themselves from their families.

Many are worried about spreading COVID-19 to their family after working on the front lines of the pandemic.

Nikki Heseltine is a paramedic in Waterloo Region. She's moving into a recreational vehicle to ensure she's properly self-isolated.

"Every day I go to work I think, 'well, I could be coming home with COVID, you never know,'" she says.

"Whether we're going into calls, whether it's just seeing anybody in the community, right? I'm worried of catching it myself. I'm worried about bringing it home to my family."

The RV was donated to Heseltine by a stranger, with the owner connecting to her on social media.

The vehicle is now parked outside Heseltine’s home.

"I would rather at this point feel the self-assurance that I'm keeping to myself, I'm keeping everything contained in one area and not worrying about having to bring it into the house at all," she says.

She says it is connected to water and electricity at the house, making it fully-functional.

A group on social media connects RV owners with frontline workers who are looking for the same set-up.

Lisa Wright is part of that group, and offered her camper to healthcare workers.

"It definitely is available and it makes life a lot easier for someone to at least be staying at home, even if they’re not going in and out of the house," Wright says.

Support from the community goes a long way.

"We're stressed out as it is, so this is just something that is helping a lot," Heseltine says.

Grand River Hospital, St. Mary's General Hospital and Cambridge Memorial Hospital all say they are working on a plan to secure accommodations for healthcare workers.