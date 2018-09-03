

CTV Kitchener





Three years ago, Missy Walpole petitioned Centre Wellington to change the bus stop designated for her family to their side of the road.

Prior, it had been at the top of a hill across the street from their hidden driveway.

In that instance, the stop was moved.

On Sept. 4, for the first day of school, the route will return to its original location, causing Walpole concern for her kids’ wellbeing.

“If they can’t see what’s coming up the hill, how do the kids know it’s safe to cross the street to come home?” she asked.

Walpole said that often vehicles travel very quickly over the top of the hill, which is an area where the speed limit changes from 80 kilometres per hour to a 50 zone.

In a statement, Wendy Dobson with Student Transportation Services for Wellington-Dufferin said, in part, “I will personally be speaking with staff first thing tomorrow morning to investigate and review the concerns of the family regarding the change of this school bus route.”

Police wanted to remind drivers the importance of stopping for buses with their signs out.

“If they’re not separated by a median, both directions have to stop,” said Cst. Joshua Cunningham with the OPP.

Walpole hoped that either improved signage or a stop location change could take place soon.