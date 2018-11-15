

CTV Kitchener





The Transportation Safety Board has released new details in a fatal plane crash in Brant County.

Mildred and Ronald Chamberlain, 81 and 76, both of Bampton, were killed when their plane went down at the Brantford Municipal Airport.

The Transportation Safety Board says the single-engine Piper Arrow aircraft was travelling northbound when it crashed at 1:19 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The authority says the airport has three runways and runway five, the longest one, is equipped with aerodrome lighting.

It says those lights were remotely activated and functioning at the time of the collision.

When the aircraft came down, the TSB says it believes it was snowing and the plane was travelling at a ‘decent speed’ before it struck the grass north of runway five.

According to police, the airport is not staffed overnight.

The aircraft is currently in quarantine at an undisclosed location in Brantford before it will be shipped to Richmond Hill for further examination.