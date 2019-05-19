

CTV Kitchener





More than 100 people laced up for the seventh annual Cambridge Mill Race, despite the Sunday heat.

This was the first year the event parted from their usual route through Cambridge roads and Victoria Park in favour of a trail option.

“Our core is the Cambridge Harriers Running, who make up most of our volunteers,” said co-run director Jen Kellet. “We are supporting national service dogs as our charity of choice this year.”

The longest leg of the event was eight kilometres, but there was also a one kilometre option for little ones called the “Cambridge Chipmunk Race.”

Those in the longer stretches said that hydration was key on a hot day.

“The heat definitely changed my pace,” said participant Rebekah Jarman. “We are not used to training in it. A bunch of girls in the neighbourhood run in the mornings together when it’s been about five degrees and not 30. That definitely made a difference.”

For some of the younger competitors of the family friendly event, it was important to stick to a good game plan.

“I came in first. My strategy is just picking off people one by one and then once you have the lead just sprint,” said a young runner.