KITCHENER -- A trio of runners completed a 50-kilometre trek in the shape of a heart to show some love to Kitchener health-care workers.

Jonathan Oldenburger is one of the runners who went the distance on Saturday to give back to the Kitchener hospital that gave him back his passion.

“Back in 2017 I received ACL reconstructive surgery on my right knee and if it wasn’t for St. Mary’s I wouldn’t be running today,” he explains.

Oldenburger started "Heart Run for Healthcare" and plotted a 50-kilometre route around St. Mary's General Hospital in the shape of a heart.

His team of three says they are raising money for the facility that has been a front-line hub of Kitchener-Waterloo's fight against COVID-19.

“When someone comes forward and does something like this for us, it's like someone standing there applauding what we're doing at St. Mary's in order to care for the community,” says Susan Dusick, president, St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation.

Oldenburger and partners Lizzy Hughes and Rebecca Kruisselbrink are all experienced long-distance runners.

“It’s hot outside and it’s definitely played a factor, we’re a little bit slower than we wanted but that’s ok,” says Hughes.

The run also has a personal connection for Kruisselbrink who is also a front-line worker.

“I work as a critical care physician at St. Mary’s and Grand River and have been working at both sites during the pandemic,” she says.

“The amount of support and recognition and gratitude expressed towards health-care workers and all front-line workers has just been incredible.”

St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation says that support is necessary to keep the hospital going.

“The community doesn't often understand that equipment in hospitals is not funded by the ministry of health's funding that comes to health-care. They fund operational expenses,” says Dusick.

The money raised from Saturday’s run will help purchase essential personal protective equipment for staff, as well as ventilators and other equipment necessary for patient care as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

“My friend's nonna just passed away recently and I’ve had some friends' parents who also had it who fortunately recovered, but it’s scary,” adds Oldenburger.

“It’s been sobering because we realize, it can touch any one of us,” says Kruisselbrink.

So far, the group says they have raised around $1,500.