RSV vaccine approved for people aged 60 and older: Health Canada
Health Canada has approved a new vaccine for seniors that could help prevent the severe consequences of a common, but sometimes serious illness.
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a contagious virus that causes infections of the respiratory tract. It can cause older adults to become severely ill and they may even end up in the hospital.
The shot approved on Friday, known as Arexvy, will be available to adults 60 years and older.
Manufacturer GSK says clinical trials showed it was 82 per cent effective at preventing lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in older adults. The effectiveness increased to 94 per cent in seniors with underlying medical conditions.
Epidemiologist Zahid Butt calls Health Canada’s decision to approve the vaccine, long overdue.
“I would recommend getting the RSV vaccine because we will head into the season for RSV in late fall and spring. So if it’s available, I would recommend older adults 60 and above to get the vaccine,” he said. “I think the ones that are immunocompromised or they have underlying chronic lung or heart disease, they should definitely be the ones getting the vaccine first and then you could extend it to older adults who do not have these comorbidities.”
Health Canada has warned that the vaccine may not be readily available for the upcoming fall and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization is not expected to issue guidance on the vaccine for older adults until next year.
People in Waterloo have mixed reactions on whether they plan to get the shot or not.
“Vaccines are generally a good thing,” said one resident. “I got all of my COVID vaccines. I’ve been getting my flu shots every year. I expect, I don’t know if it will be this year but eventually they’ll roll the fly shot and COVID together. So, if the RSV vaccine is the next step, why not?”
“I likely would not. I’ve gotten all my COVID shots and I’m pretty healthy,” said another resident. “I’m not immune compromised. I feel like I could probably feel healthy enough to handle a chest cold. I think I would be okay without it.”
Zahid Butt added that anyone over 60 who opts not to get the vaccine should continue following precautions similar to those for stopping the spread of COVID-19, such a washing your hands and wearing a mask.
