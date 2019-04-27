

CTV Kitchener





Ottawa remains in a state of emergency due to rising flood waters.

The federal government has deployed hundreds of soliders to help with relief efforts, including members of Cambridge’s Royal Highland Fusiliers.

Twelve reservists left for the nation’s capital on Saturday afternoon.

They say their deployment could last two weeks or even longer.

Communities desperately need help combatting the rising waters.

“We’ll be doing sangbagging and then anything that the agencies running this want us to do,” says Master Cpl. Tui Handy.

The Fusiliers could also help with evacuations, closed roads and assisting law enforcement.

Captain Jordan Layden says another group from Waterloo Region will soon join them.

The flooding is being called historic, with Hydro Ottawa saying that for the second time in its 100 year history they’ve opened up every single span of their ring dam.