Royal City plays host to Canada's best ringers for national horseshoe tournament

It isn’t just luck that is bringing the best ringers in Canada to the Royal City.

On Wednesday, the best horseshoe pitchers from across the country gathered in Guelph for the national championships.

Kitchener's Drew Becker is among those competing.

The three-time Canadian horseshoes pitching champion is fresh off a run at the world tournament two weeks ago in Lansing, Michigan.

"[I] came runner up to the 27-time world champion there for the second time in a row. I'm hoping to defend my title here in Guelph with the Canadian championships," said Becker. "This will be my third title in a row."

Hosted at the Guelph Royal Legion, the competition stretches until Saturday, with 115 competitors looking to be the best ringer in the tournament.

This year marks the second time Guelph has hosted the event, and the first time since 2017.

“I train pretty much everyday, except for the wind and the rain,” said Albertan horseshoe pitcher Cal Beaudoin. “I a throw about 200 or 300 horseshoes per day, which takes about an hour and a half.”

The championship consists of four divisions.

There’s no admission to attend and parking is also free.