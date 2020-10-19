KITCHENER -- An active storm track means rounds of rain in southern Ontario, and a swatch of snow in northern parts of the province.

Showers for areas near the 401 corridor and south Monday, while some areas closer to Lake Huron and Georgian Bay enjoyed some peaks of sunshine. Temperatures are going to be brisk overnight, with showers and periods of rain continuing.

A few morning showers are possible Tuesday, with some clearing through the day to a mix of sun and clouds. The next system isn’t far behind though, showers return Tuesday overnight through Wednesday.

Temperatures remain cool and below seasonal through mid-week, but by Friday values could climb into the 20 degree territory. The warm up is brief, temperatures fall back to near if not below seasonal by the weekend, but at this point in time the weekend looks to be dry.

Here is the seven day forecast.