    • Roughly $75K in damage at House of Friendship fire

    The House of Friendship in Kitchener on Nov. 25, 2023. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener) The House of Friendship in Kitchener on Nov. 25, 2023. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)

    A fire at the House of Friendship in Kitchener causes around $75,000 in damage.

    Fire crews were called to the Charles Street location Saturday morning.

    Officials say the third-floor fire was likely caused by an electrical accident.

    One person was taken to hospital as a precaution.

