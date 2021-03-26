KITCHENER -- Around 7,000 households in the North Perth area were without power Friday morning, according to Hydro One.

The company says they first started receiving calls of a pole fire at 3 a.m. in the Listowel area that resulted in power outages.

Emergency and hydro crews are still on scene of the inciden near Elma and Victoria Street.

As of 12 p.m., 2,879 customers in towns such as Molesworth, Atwood, West Monkton, and Listowel are still affected by the outages, according to Hydro One's map.

The estimated time of power being restored was initially set for noon, but has now changed to 3 p.m.

Hydro One also says they are preparing for more possible power outages caused by heavy rain and high winds up to 100 km/h expected for Friday in many parts of Ontario.