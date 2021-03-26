KITCHENER -- Around 5,000 households in the North Perth area were without power Friday morning, according to Hydro One’s outages map.

As of 8 a.m., 4,854 customers in towns such as Molesworth, Atwood, West Monkton, and Listowel were listed as having been affected by the outages

Hydro One says the cause of the outages was a pole fire.

The estimated time of power being restored for the area is noon.