Advertisement
Roughly 5,000 customers affected by power outages in North Perth
Published Friday, March 26, 2021 8:04AM EDT
bc hydro; generic
Share:
KITCHENER -- Around 5,000 households in the North Perth area were without power Friday morning, according to Hydro One’s outages map.
As of 8 a.m., 4,854 customers in towns such as Molesworth, Atwood, West Monkton, and Listowel were listed as having been affected by the outages
Hydro One says the cause of the outages was a pole fire.
The estimated time of power being restored for the area is noon.