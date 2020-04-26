WATERLOO -- An estimated $1 million in damage has been reported from an early morning townhouse fire in Kitchener.

Fire crews were called to the incident around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Traynor Avenue and Fairlawn Road.

A fire started in one of the units of the townhouse, extended through the roof, and was contained to three units before being extinguished, according to officials.

They say that three other units also sustained damage from water.

No injuries from the fire were reported.

Traynor Avenue was shut down for roughly three hours for emergency crews.

The Kitchener Fire Department is investigating the incident and coordinating with the Ontario Fire Marshal.

They say the fire is not considered suspicious at the time.