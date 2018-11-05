

The Canadian Press





The union representing Canada Post employees has launched a new round of rotating strikes in Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the latest Ontario operations targeted for job actions are in Toronto's east end, as well as London, Barrie, Brantford, Fort Erie, Guelph, Simcoe, St. Catharines, and Welland.

The strikes began either Sunday night or first thing Monday morning.

Meanwhile, walkouts in Newfoundland and Labrador began at one minute after midnight in the communities of Carbonear, Exploits Valley, Gander-Lewisporte, Deer Lake, St. Anthony and Stephenville.

Canada Post says CUPW is also conducting strikes in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Bois-Francs region, Que., and Moncton, N.B. but has ended its job action in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont.

The crown corporation said in a statement Sunday night that the rotating strikes have impacted operations in more than 70 communities across the country causing backlogs that could delay mail delivery to its customers for several days.

The union and the postal service have been unable to reach new collective agreements for two bargaining units after 10 months of negotiations.

Last week, Labour Minister Patty Hajdu appointed Morton Mitchnick, a former chairman of the Ontario Labour Relations Board, to help the two parties resolve their differences.

Rotating Canada Post strikes have launched in Brantford and Guelph