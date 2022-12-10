Rotary Turkey Drives reaches milestone year in Waterloo Region
What started off as a man donating turkeys to a local organization during the holidays has now turned into twenty years of the rotary turkey drive.
Two decades ago, Barry Abelson was volunteering for the House of Friendship’s emergency hamper program.
“All I saw was canned goods and things like that,” said Abelson. “It was Christmas time, so I decided that I would go out and buy 100 turkeys and that I would donate them to the House of Friendship.”
Since then, the simple act of kindness has only grown. The Abelson Rotary Turkey Drive is now in its twentieth year of operation delivering turkeys and other holiday proteins to registered families in need around Waterloo Region. The initiative also donates gift cards to help families during the holidays.
“We purchased about 2,500 turkeys, about 1,600 halal chickens, some ham, and some smaller turkey breast,” said Jennifer Scott, the volunteer manager with the House of Friendship.
The money raised to purchase the meats is collected by the Kitchener-Congestoga Rotary Club. They’ve partnered with the House of Friendship and the Food Bank of Waterloo Region to handle procurement and distribution.
“We’re going to be serving about serving about 5,100 families this Christmas. We’re thankful for the over 700 volunteers who are going to help out this weekend,” said Scott.
As the cost of groceries continue to rise, families are even more grateful for the help putting food on the table.
“Turkeys are $80 today. Is it hydro, or is it dinner? This is a problem, so we’re here to help,” said Abelson.
This year the goal the Rotary Club’s goal is to raise $500,000. Members of the club say they’re progressing well towards the half a million target and donations are still being collected on their website.
“This charity that I started has raised over $5 million,” said Abelson. “All because I gave 100 turkeys.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Markets in 'panic mode' as gas prices fall: expert
Canadians are experiencing relief at gas pumps this weekend, but one expert says low prices will not last long as gas prices are known to fluctuate for a variety of reasons, including geopolitics.
Families deal with repercussions after rare but severe complications from laser eye surgery
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Medical correspondent Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip continue their W5 investigation into rare, but severe, complications from laser vision correction surgery.
Toddler hospitalized with multiple respiratory viruses 'uncommon', doctor says
A 15-month-old girl from Calgary is in hospital in Edmonton after contracting three respiratory viruses, a situation doctors say is uncommon.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
Efforts to protect nature at COP15 will fail without Indigenous people, leaders say
The world won't succeed in halting biodiversity loss without Indigenous participation and leadership, according to leaders attending a major United Nations conference in Montreal. Jennifer Corpuz, an Indigenous lawyer from the Philippines, said Indigenous people around the world have long been the best guardians of nature.
Nobel Peace Prize winners condemn Putin's invasion of Ukraine
The winners of this year's Nobel Peace Prize from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine shared their visions of a fairer world and denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine during Saturday's award ceremony in the Norwegian capital.
LeBron James and Billie Jean King lead tributes to American journalist Grant Wahl
The death of prominent journalist Grant Wahl at the World Cup in Qatar has led to an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world, with NBA star LeBron James and tennis great Billie Jean King leading the tributes to the American.
Planning a holiday feast? Be prepared for the sticker shock, experts say
Canadians celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa will see an increase in prices for their favourite holiday meals. Staples like pasta, carrots, plantains and turkey have increased year-over-year, according to an analysis on CTVNews.ca of the latest inflation data.
FIFA place memorial to American writer Grant Wahl at World Cup game
American soccer writer Grant Wahl was honoured with a tribute from FIFA on the desk where he was due to work Saturday at the World Cup quarterfinal match between France and England.
London
-
It was a marriage on the move, as an Ailsa Craig-area couple was married on a float in the town’s Santa Claus Parade.
Tying the knot atop a parade float. A couple from the Ailsa Craig ,Ont. area, north of London, took their vows during the town’s Santa Claus parade on Saturday morning.
-
Large police presence on Boullee Street for ‘medical emergency’
There was a large police presence on Boullee Street Saturday afternoon for what police referred to as a medical emergency.
-
OPP seize more than $18K in drugs and stolen items during Exeter, Ont. bust
More than $18,000 in stolen goods and drugs was seized Tuesday during a stolen property investigation in Exeter.
Windsor
-
Kingsville skies shine bright for the holiday season
The skies over Kingsville are once again lit up for the holiday season with the return of the Williams Light Show.
-
24-year-old U.S. driver charged with stunt driving in LaSalle, Ont.
A 24-year-old United States resident was charged with stunt driving after speeding 65 km/h over the limit in LaSalle Friday evening.
-
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Markets holds final market of the season
The Downtown Windsor Farmers Market has officially come to an end for the year.
Barrie
-
Winter weather travel advisory issued for Simcoe County
Environment Canada has issued a travel advisory for parts of Simcoe County, with the potential for dangerous travel due to winter conditions.
-
Amber Alert ended after Ontario teens found safe
Two young teenagers reported missing after school in Alliston, Ont., Friday have been found safe, police say.
-
Identities of two victims of Barrie pedestrian collision confirmed
The identities of two victims seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while on their way to a Barrie Colts' game have been confirmed.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal house fire in Timmins overnight
Timmins Police say a Timmins couple died in an overnight fire at a Mountjoy Street South residence.
-
W5 Exclusive
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
-
Sudbury-area dog becomes TikTok star in her new role
A Sudbury-area dog has gone viral in her new role as big sister. Her parents trained Lucy to help and involve her as they raise newborn baby twin girls.
Ottawa
-
Phase 1 of Canada's single-use plastics ban comes into effect this month. These are the products on the list
Canada's ban on single-use plastics, starting with the manufacture and import for sale of a number of products, comes into effect later this month.
-
No injuries after gazebo fire in Beacon Hill North
Ottawa Fire Services says no one has been reported hurt after a gazebo caught fire Saturday morning in Beacon Hill North.
-
CHEO calls in reinforcements and a handshake symbol on a parking spot: Top five stories in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
Toronto
-
Police identify man shot dead outside Mississauga roller rink
Police have identified the man shot and killed outside of a popular roller rink in Mississauga earlier this week.
-
Fire in Mississauga that left two people dead deemed suspicious: police
Peel police are investigating an early Saturday morning fire in Brampton that left two people dead after it was deemed suspicious.
-
Four people arrested after possible armed robbery in west-end Toronto: police
There’s a large police presence in one west-end Toronto neighbourhood and four suspects are under arrest after a possible armed robbery in the area Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Midget hockey player speaks out after alleged racial slur at game prompts brawl
A suspension, hearing and possible charges are in the air after a racial slur was allegedly hurled at a 16-year-old Black hockey player during a U18 Midget game in the Montreal area.
-
Montreal construction worker killed in workplace accident involving backhoe
A 31-year-old construction worker was killed in a workplace accident involving a backhoe in Montreal Saturday morning. The incident occurred at a construction site just before noon on St-Hubert Street near Jean-Talon Street, in the Villeray neighbourhood.
-
Pedestrian in his 20s struck by vehicle in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie
A man in his twenties is in hospital Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough. According to Montreal police (SPVM), the pedestrian was struck around 3:35 p.m. at the corner of Pie-IX and Rosemont Boulevards.
Atlantic
-
Patients leaving overcrowded Nova Scotia ER without being seen: managers
An emailed letter to staff of a Halifax-area hospital says that the pressure on the emergency room has risen to the point where there's no space to assess patients and one in 10 people aren't seen before they give up and leave.
-
'Something has to change': Criticism for N.S. Workers' Compensation Board after injured worker speaks out about delays
Harsh criticism is being directed towards the Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia after a worker who was paralyzed on-the-job spoke out about the delays he's experiencing when it comes to receiving support.
-
Maritime woman shares details of her struggle with stiff person syndrome
Céline Dion, the award-winning singer best-known for her hit “My Heart Will Go On,” has gone public with her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, which impacts one in every one million people.
Winnipeg
-
Operation Red Nose sees fewer volunteers and calls for rides amid pandemic return
Operation Red Nose is back for the first time since 2019 but is facing a few hurdles this holiday season.
-
'We are so blessed to be here': Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter opens new store in St. James
A pet rescue shelter has moved into its new St. James digs.
-
Unidentified woman dead after early morning crash: Police
A woman is dead after a crash in the northwest part of Winnipeg overnight.
Calgary
-
Mother of Calgary man killed by police calls for justice
The mother of a Calgary man shot and killed by police earlier this year arrived in the city from Sudan on Saturday as calls for justice grow louder.
-
Carra charged with mischief in relation to April road rage incident
Edmonton police confirmed Saturday that Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra faces a charge of mischief under $5,000 in regards to a road rage incident that took place in Calgary on April 2.
-
Record number of Canadian women, newcomers hitting the slopes
A slew of people are trying their hand at snow sports this winter, and the charge is led by a record number of women and new Canadians.
Edmonton
-
'One of those gosh darn decisions': $50M ask for Valley Zoo upgrades slashed in half by council
The Edmonton Valley Zoo will receive only half of the requested money from city council to renew existing infrastructure and meet licensing requirements.
-
Edmontonians run with Santa to support the Salvation Army
Santa and his elves were running in Hawrelak Park Saturday to raise money for the Salvation Army and its Christmas campaign.
-
Toddler hospitalized with multiple respiratory viruses 'uncommon', doctor says
A 15-month-old girl from Calgary is in hospital in Edmonton after contracting three respiratory viruses, a situation doctors say is uncommon.
Vancouver
-
BC Children's Hospital allowing 2 patients in single-patient rooms amid surge
As it struggles to cope with high patient volumes, BC Children's Hospital is now allowing two patients to share rooms intended for just one.
-
Lower Mainland flu vaccine clinics will remain open through the holidays, health authorities say
The Lower Mainland's two regional health authorities say their influenza vaccine clinics will remain open through the holiday season and into the new year, contrary to online rumours suggesting they would close Dec. 17 for a holiday break.
-
Whistler, parts of Vancouver Island and Kootenay region see heavy snow
Snowfall and wind warnings remain in effect for eastern Vancouver Island, Whistler, Howe Sound and the Boundary and Kootenay regions as parts of British Columbia deal with heavy snow, freezing rain and high winds this weekend.