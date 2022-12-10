Rotary Turkey Drives reaches milestone year in Waterloo Region

What started off as a man donating turkeys to a local organization during the holidays has now turned into twenty years of the rotary turkey drive.

Two decades ago, Barry Abelson was volunteering for the House of Friendship’s emergency hamper program.

“All I saw was canned goods and things like that,” said Abelson. “It was Christmas time, so I decided that I would go out and buy 100 turkeys and that I would donate them to the House of Friendship.”

Since then, the simple act of kindness has only grown. The Abelson Rotary Turkey Drive is now in its twentieth year of operation delivering turkeys and other holiday proteins to registered families in need around Waterloo Region. The initiative also donates gift cards to help families during the holidays.

“We purchased about 2,500 turkeys, about 1,600 halal chickens, some ham, and some smaller turkey breast,” said Jennifer Scott, the volunteer manager with the House of Friendship.

The money raised to purchase the meats is collected by the Kitchener-Congestoga Rotary Club. They’ve partnered with the House of Friendship and the Food Bank of Waterloo Region to handle procurement and distribution.

“We’re going to be serving about serving about 5,100 families this Christmas. We’re thankful for the over 700 volunteers who are going to help out this weekend,” said Scott.

As the cost of groceries continue to rise, families are even more grateful for the help putting food on the table.

“Turkeys are $80 today. Is it hydro, or is it dinner? This is a problem, so we’re here to help,” said Abelson.

This year the goal the Rotary Club’s goal is to raise $500,000. Members of the club say they’re progressing well towards the half a million target and donations are still being collected on their website.

“This charity that I started has raised over $5 million,” said Abelson. “All because I gave 100 turkeys.”