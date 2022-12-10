Rotary Turkey Drives reaches milestone year in Waterloo Region

Volunteers helping to organize and deliver meats during the 20th Abelson Rotary Turkey Drive on Dec. 10. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV News) Volunteers helping to organize and deliver meats during the 20th Abelson Rotary Turkey Drive on Dec. 10. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV News)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver