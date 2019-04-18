

CTV Kitchener





The Rotary Dream Home Lottery is coming to an end.

The Kitchener Conestoga Rotary Club says it has made the decision to end the lottery after 31 years.

“Unfortunately, the costs of building a house and the expenses in running a lottery have been steadily increasing, lowering the funds going to the charities each year,” the club says in a media release.

Paul Sweeny, the club’s president, says the circumstances demanded the decision, but another means of fundraising will replace it.

“We will find another winning project to replace the Dream Home,” he says in part in a statement.

Over its tenure, the club has raised almost $8 million for the community through the lottery.

That includes the first dream home lottery, which helped fund the Anselma House and reportedly led to the building of a new facility at Frederick and Bruce Streets.

“The continued support of women and the elderly has been an unwritten focus for the last 30 years,” says Bill Carter, a club member since 1974.

The Kitchener Conestoga Rotary Club has been in operation since 1971.