Roommate argument escalates to baseball bat swinging: Guelph police

Guelph police have charged a man they say swung a small baseball bat at his roommate.

The two were allegedly at a Paisley Road business Saturday morning arguing about rent money when one punched the other in the face and went home.

Guelph police say that, when the second roommate got back home, the argument picked back up, and led to one roommate swinging a small baseball bat at the other, but not making contact.

A 41-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon, and breaching probation.

The other roommate was treated by paramedics for facial swelling and a possible concussion.