

CTV Kitchener





Homeowners are scrambling to deal with the aftermath of Friday’s wind storm.

The storm wreaked havoc on Waterloo Region downing trees and hydro wires and tearing shingles off of roofs.

Several days after the storm some homeowners say they are struggling to find a roofing contractor available to fix their damaged homes.

Kitchener resident Bishoi Mikhail says he had to call more than twenty businesses before he could find a roofer to replace the dozen shingles missing from his home.

Jeff Clarke, the owner of Down East Contracting, says over the weekend they received more than 400 calls for service.

Clarke is urging homeowners to use caution because he says some companies are over-charging customers.

Insurance agent Angie Martens-Degroot says insurance companies are also experiencing hundreds of calls right now. She says homeowners should take some measures to protect their homes in the meantime.

Martens-Degroot says to take photographs of the damage and consider having some temporary measures in place, such as a tarp, in case it rains before your roof can be completely repaired.