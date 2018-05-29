

CTV Kitchener





A Norfolk County resident lost more than $100,000 to an online romance scam, police say.

Norfolk County OPP say the case came to their attention Monday afternoon, and all the money had been transferred in the last three months.

According to police, the victim had met the scammer through a social media website.

It is estimated that Canadians lost $17 million through romance scams in 2017.

Police say people looking to avoid falling victim to similar scams should avoid giving money to people they do not know or trust, and to be careful about revealing personal information online.