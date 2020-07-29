KITCHENER -- A South Bruce resident lost $8,300 in an online romance scam, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Police are now sending out a warning about the potential fraud. They say romance scams usually happen on social media, when an online pen pal gains trust and affection before asking for money and other personal information.

Police add that modern scammers are able to create convincing scams and may give the name of a legitimate company to help gain people's trust.

According to police, people should always be careful with unsolicited emails, phone calls, letters or visitors. They also say people should know who they're dealing with before sending money or other information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers. People can also contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre for more information about romance scams.