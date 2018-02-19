

CTV Kitchener





OPP say they are investigating a crash that sent three people to hospital in North Perth.

The single-vehicle collision happened on Perth Road 165 near Listowel early Monday morning.

Police say icy conditions caused the vehicle to skid off the roadway and roll into the ditch.

Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries. Two people were taken to hospital via land ambulance and the third was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Perth Road 165 was closed for several hours. No charges have been laid.