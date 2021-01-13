KITCHENER -- As THEMUSEUM in Kitchener ramps up for its "once-in-a-lifetime" exhibit on The Rolling Stones, Region of Waterloo councillors are holding off on chipping in with some extra funds.

The official banner for the "Unzipped" experience was unveiled in downtown Kitchener Wednesday at noon, well ahead of its set start date of Nov. 30.

This will mark the international exhibit's first time in Canada. It will feature hundreds of artifacts and memorabilia, including some on loan from the Rolling Stones' private collection.

"It's basically a 60-year history of the world as seen through the eyes of The Rolling Stones," said THEMUSEUM CEO David Marskell. "We're thrilled to be able to host it."

When it comes to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Marskell says he's hopeful they'll at least be in the 'orange' restriction level by then, but will refund any tickets if they're not able to put it on.

There is also an option to cancel the event at least three months out with little financial repercussion, according to officials.

On Tuesday, Marskell appeared before regional councilors in regards to a funding request of $100,000.

He says the additional money would be used for marketing in an attempt to bring in as many people as possible to Waterloo Region.

"This is a huge, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the museum and the region," said Marskell. "I believe has a larger payback than the Junos or the Memorial Cup."

He added that they already have plans in place to bring in bus tours as far as Nova Scotia.

Councilors were recommended by staff to take no action in the matter, but Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic made a motion to defer the decision to an unknown date so they can look into provincial or federal government funding options.

The exhibit is set to run from Nov. 30 of this year to Feb. 27, 2022.