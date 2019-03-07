

CTV Kitchener





Roadwork will close part of Highway 401 in Cambridge on Friday morning.

The Ministry of Transportation tweeted that the roadwork would happen in both directions between Highway 8 King Street East and Franklin Boulevard.

Parts of that stretch of Highway 401 will be closed between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

"It is not a full closure, but rolling closures during those hours," the MTO clarified in a tweet.

Contractors will be doing pavement marking and pavement lines during this time.

The MTO says it has to be done in the daytime because it is temperature sensitive.