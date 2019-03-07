Featured
Rolling closures on stretch of Hwy. 401 for roadwork Friday morning, afternoon
A vehicle makes its way over the Franklin Boulevard bridge in Cambridge on a foggy day.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 11:44AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 7, 2019 12:25PM EST
Roadwork will close part of Highway 401 in Cambridge on Friday morning.
The Ministry of Transportation tweeted that the roadwork would happen in both directions between Highway 8 King Street East and Franklin Boulevard.
Parts of that stretch of Highway 401 will be closed between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
"It is not a full closure, but rolling closures during those hours," the MTO clarified in a tweet.
Contractors will be doing pavement marking and pavement lines during this time.
The MTO says it has to be done in the daytime because it is temperature sensitive.