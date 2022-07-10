Rogers outage, more driveway scams, duct tape prom dress: Top stories of the week
Rogers outage, more driveway scams, duct tape prom dress: Top stories of the week
'A complete write off': Rogers outage takes its toll on Waterloo Region
The massive outage of Rogers services across Canada on Friday heavily impacted small businesses, hospitals, and residents of Waterloo Region. Many woke up Friday to find they were unable to call, text, or use the internet, while retailers were facing trouble accepting debit and credit payments.
Tokyo Smoke in Waterloo says they lost $4,000 in sales on Friday, while several local hospitals were facing communication issues that caused more backlogs in services like their emergency departments.
"It's important to know it's not just cellphones and computers, it's anything that's connected in with the Rogers infrastructure," said cybersecurity and tech consultant Ritesh Kotak. "You have VOIP lines, you have medical equipment in some cases that may have a Rogers SIM card attached to it."
While Rogers now says the majority of service has been restored, The Public Interest Advocacy Centre based in Ottawa is now asking Canada's telecom regulator (CRTC) to hold an open inquiry into the failure.
Another Ont. homeowner raises red flag over driveway paving work
As police try totrack down the man believed to have paved a Puslinch woman’s driveway without her permission, another person has come forward claiming to be the victim of a similar alleged fraud.
Josh Tritt of Cambridge says on June 1, he was approached by a company that said they could redo his driveway the next day. The company quoted Tritt $5,000 and said they needed most of it upfront for the asphalt. He paid them $4,700.
Instead of the next day, Tritt came home around 9 p.m. that night to find work had already begun. He hoped everything was going to be okay, but that optimism soon faded.
He says it was dark and he couldn’t really tell what was going on but “by the time I could get to talk to anybody, everybody started jumping in their trucks and leaving.”
Tritt says the crew put the asphalt directly over old dirt, grass, and gravel – something those in the paving industry say is highly problematic.
'The interest just completely faded after the arrest': Cambridge teen’s dream of going to NHL derailed by bullying, harassment, alleges lawsuit
A Cambridge family has launched a $5.5-million civil lawsuit against Victus Academy, an elite hockey prep school in Kitchener, and three of its students. Lucas DeCaluwe, a former Victus Academy student, alleges he was bullied and harassed and then lost his spot at the school after a fake online threat was posted using his name.
“He’s a kid with a heart of gold," said his mother, Gail DeCaluwe. "He didn’t see it coming, and he didn’t know he would be set up."
DeCaluwe said police were called after another classmate made a fake social media post in an attempt to get the bullies off Lucas’ back.
According to the lawsuit, the post was a warning to students, saying: “Don’t come to school tomorrow I’m done with the stuff that’s happening.” It led to the false belief Lucas was planning to murder students at Victus Academy in a shooting rampage, the lawsuit says.
DeCaluwe said her son, who was 14 at the time, then got arrested at gunpoint in October, 2019 while waiting in the car for his dad at the bank.
Lucas DeCaluwe posing for a photo in his hockey gear. (Screenshot/Instagram)
'We don’t know what their fate would be': 16 puppies arrive at Waterloo region animal rescue
More than a dozen puppies were dropped off at a St. Jacobs, Ont. animal rescue Wednesday afternoon. Hobo Haven Rescue said the 16 dogs belonged to commercial breeders who hadn’t been able to sell any of the animals.
“Two separate litters of puppies that were bred by commercial breeders have not sold,” said Chris, founder of Hobo Haven Rescue. “So if we don’t take them in, then we don’t know what their fate would be.”
Chris said this was the largest single intake Hobo Haven has done since opening in 2003.
Some of the newly arrived puppies at Hobo Haven Rescue in St. Jacobs. (CTV Kitchener)
Kitchener teen creates intricate prom dress out of duct tape
A recent graduate from Kitchener Collegiate Institute has spent 157 hours creating a prom dress made entirely of duct tape. Avalon Hagerman, 19, says she used 25 rolls of duct tape to create the dress and its matching accessories for a Duck Brand’s 2022 “stuck-at-prom” contest.
The contest winner will take home a $10,000 cash college scholarship.
“I pulled a couple of all-nighters, so I was a little tired, but in the end, I was super proud of what I made,” said Hagerman.
Hagerman was selected as one of ten finalists by the contest’s judges and is the only Canadian finalist to be featured in the duct tape prom dress category.
Avalon Hagerman spent 157 hours creating a prom dress made entirely of duct tape. (Stuck at Prom contest gallery)
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada to hike key interest rate by 0.75%, economists say
Economists are predicting the Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday as inflation rages on globally.
'It's difficult': Ukrainian newcomers struggle to make ends meet in Canada
Ukrainian newcomers in Canada, looking to escape the conflict in their country, have been burning through their savings as they're faced with the high cost of living in the city.
Rogers warns of phishing scams offering credits after service outage
Rogers is warning customers of a wave of scam text messages purportedly offering credits after its all-day outage on Friday.
Return of turbines for Russia-Germany pipeline from Canada counterproductive: critics
The federal Conservatives and the president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress are blasting Ottawa's decision to allow the delivery of equipment from a Russian-Europe natural gas pipeline to Germany.
LIVESTREAM | 'Strength of community': Trudeau praises Calgary Stampede, resiliency of the west
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Calgary to attend several events, including a trip to the Stampede grounds on Sunday morning.
Dumpster discovery continues to transform formerly homeless man's life
Four years after a discovery in a Edmonton dumpster changed his life, Adam Gillan is sober, healthy and running a growing drywall business.
Shortage of doctors, nurses to be top concern at premiers' meeting in B.C.
Dr. Atul Kapur, a spokesman for the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians, said premiers gathering at a meeting in Victoria on Monday and Tuesday need to prioritize the recruitment and retention of health-care professionals, and not just in the short-term.
COVID: China's Shanghai says new Omicron subvariant found
The city of Shanghai has discovered a COVID-19 case involving a new subvariant Omicron BA.5.2.1, an official told a briefing on Sunday, signaling the complications China faces to keep up with new mutations as it pursues its "zero-COVID" policy.
Djokovic subdues Kyrgios to win fourth Wimbledon title in a row
Novak Djokovic withstood early brilliance from Australian showman Nick Kyrgios to secure a fourth successive Wimbledon title with a victory on a sun-drenched Centre Court on Sunday.
London
-
Forensic teams, cadaver dogs used in search for Shelley Desrochers
A volunteer organization is helping in the search for Shelley Desrochers, who went missing seven years ago.
-
Rogers warns of phishing scams offering credits after service outage
Rogers is warning customers of a wave of scam text messages purportedly offering credits after its all-day outage on Friday.
-
'It's difficult': Ukrainian newcomers struggle to make ends meet in Canada
Ukrainian newcomers in Canada, looking to escape the conflict in their country, have been burning through their savings as they're faced with the high cost of living in the city.
Windsor
-
OPP seek information in fatal Leamington fire
Leamington area OPP is investigating what is now a fatal fire after a person was found dead inside the Erie Street home.
-
Warm and sunny day in forecast for Sunday
The sun will be shining on Windsor-Essex this Sunday.
-
Rogers warns of phishing scams offering credits after service outage
Rogers is warning customers of a wave of scam text messages purportedly offering credits after its all-day outage on Friday.
Barrie
-
No injuries in Muskoka fire that destroyed cottage and adjacent bunker
A cottage and an adjacent bunker in Muskoka were destroyed by fire Saturday night.
-
COVID-19: Muskoka summer camp for the deaf cancels junior program
A summer camp in Muskoka is cancelling its junior program due to positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students.
-
Blue Mountain fire crew turns close call into public warning
The Blue Mountains Fire Services Department is using an incident over the weekend as a teaching moment about fire safety.
Northern Ontario
-
Arrest made in Manitoulin murder case
A wanted 20-year-old from Hamilton was arrested on Saturday by the Ontario Provincial Police in Toronto with assistance from the Toronto Police Service.
-
Bank of Canada to hike key interest rate by 0.75%, economists say
Economists are predicting the Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday as inflation rages on globally.
-
Powassan Fishing Derby reels in anglers young and old looking for gigantic fish
An early Sunday morning fishing derby in Powassan reeled in all ages for a chance to snag the 'big one' at Hydro Pond.
Ottawa
-
A deadly day on eastern Ontario roads
Saturday was a deadly day on eastern Ontario roads, with numerous fatal collisions, most of them involving only one vehicle.
-
Family mourns the loss of young man killed in east-end crash
Family members are mourning the loss of a son, a brother, and a friend. Chad Andersen died in hospital after a collision in Ottawa's east end Thursday.
-
Three novice drivers among stunt drivers charged in weekend blitz
Ottawa police say three drivers still going through graduated licencing were among five people charged with stunt driving after a blitz Friday night in Nepean and Barrhaven.
Toronto
-
Toronto is in the midst of a housing crisis. Why are development fees set to go up by nearly 50 per cent?
The cost of building housing in Toronto will soon rise by tens of thousands of dollars per unit as the city hikes development charges by nearly 50 per cent.
-
Rogers warns of phishing scams offering credits after service outage
Rogers is warning customers of a wave of scam text messages purportedly offering credits after its all-day outage on Friday.
-
Someone in Toronto won $20M in the LOTTO 6/49 draw last night
Check your lottery tickets if you tried your luck at winning Saturday’s $20 million LOTTO 6/49 draw. The OLG says the winning ticket from the July 9 jackpot was sold in Toronto.
Montreal
-
Montrealers protest against man guilty of sexual abuse "inadequate" sentence
Hundreds of people are rallying in front of Montreal's courthouse today to denounce a light sentence imposed on a man who pleaded guilty to sexual assault and voyeurism.
-
Montreal and Laval paramedics to apply pressure tactics Monday
The emergency services paramedics' union, which covers the Montreal and Laval territories, will apply pressure tactics on Monday to protest against working conditions that it deems unacceptable.
-
Quebec reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Quebec reported five new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 15,671 since the start of the pandemic.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau apologizes for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Federal government and Armed Forces officials have formally apologized today for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry warns this week will cover 'difficult' material
Officials with the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting are warning that this week may be difficult for some because the inquiry will focus on domestic and family-based violence.
-
Roe v. Wade linked to New Brunswick’s abortion fight at Fredericton rally
Demonstrators at an abortion rights rally in Fredericton this weekend said the U.S. Supreme Court’s repealing of Roe v. Wade is linked to long-standing discussions about procedure access and funding in New Brunswick.
Winnipeg
-
Bank of Canada to hike key interest rate by 0.75%, economists say
Economists are predicting the Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday as inflation rages on globally.
-
'It's difficult': Ukrainian newcomers struggle to make ends meet in Canada
Ukrainian newcomers in Canada, looking to escape the conflict in their country, have been burning through their savings as they're faced with the high cost of living in the city.
-
Search ends for missing Sask. boy after remains found
The search for a missing 5-year-old Saskatchewan boy has ended after his remains were found on Saturday.
Calgary
-
LIVESTREAM
LIVESTREAM | 'Strength of community': Trudeau praises Calgary Stampede, resiliency of the west
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Calgary to attend several events, including a trip to the Stampede grounds on Sunday morning.
-
Stampede shoots out of the gate with a 'Parade Friday' attendance record
More than 130,000 people attended the first full day of festivities at the Calgary Stampede, the city's premiere event.
-
Massive pancake breakfasts return to Calgary as thousands celebrate first weekend of Stampede
Western spirit is alive and well at Calgary's Chinook Centre on Saturday as thousands of people lined up for their share of free pancakes while enjoying all the fun Stampede has to offer.
Edmonton
-
6-vehicle crash on Yellowhead Trail caused by driver of stolen truck: EPS
A driver is in police custody after causing a six-vehicle crash on Yellowhead Trail while driving a stolen vehicle on Saturday, according to EPS.
-
Shortage of doctors, nurses to be top concern at premiers' meeting in B.C.
Dr. Atul Kapur, a spokesman for the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians, said premiers gathering at a meeting in Victoria on Monday and Tuesday need to prioritize the recruitment and retention of health-care professionals, and not just in the short-term.
-
'Music makes your soul come to life': camp gives teens the chance to be rock stars
Rock Camp Alberta gave a group of teens the chance to be rock stars after a week of learning and rehearsing culminated in a concert.
Vancouver
-
Kelowna to consider bylaw amid 'increasing number' of police and fire calls for vacant buildings
City councillors in Kelowna will soon consider changes to a local bylaw aimed at addressing an increase in break-ins at vacant or fire-damaged properties in the city.
-
Accidental West End fire displaces BC Housing tenants, fire crews say
Multiple residents of a social housing building in Vancouver's West End have been displaced after fire tore through a suite there Saturday evening.
-
BC Lions suffer first defeat of CFL season against Winnipeg in battle of unbeatens
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers found their offence as they improved to 5-0 on the season with a 43-22 win over the B.C. Lions.