Rogers outage, more driveway scams, duct tape prom dress: Top stories of the week

'A complete write off': Rogers outage takes its toll on Waterloo Region

The massive outage of Rogers services across Canada on Friday heavily impacted small businesses, hospitals, and residents of Waterloo Region. Many woke up Friday to find they were unable to call, text, or use the internet, while retailers were facing trouble accepting debit and credit payments.

Tokyo Smoke in Waterloo says they lost $4,000 in sales on Friday, while several local hospitals were facing communication issues that caused more backlogs in services like their emergency departments.

"It's important to know it's not just cellphones and computers, it's anything that's connected in with the Rogers infrastructure," said cybersecurity and tech consultant Ritesh Kotak. "You have VOIP lines, you have medical equipment in some cases that may have a Rogers SIM card attached to it."

While Rogers now says the majority of service has been restored, The Public Interest Advocacy Centre based in Ottawa is now asking Canada's telecom regulator (CRTC) to hold an open inquiry into the failure.

Another Ont. homeowner raises red flag over driveway paving work

As police try totrack down the man believed to have paved a Puslinch woman’s driveway without her permission, another person has come forward claiming to be the victim of a similar alleged fraud.

Josh Tritt of Cambridge says on June 1, he was approached by a company that said they could redo his driveway the next day. The company quoted Tritt $5,000 and said they needed most of it upfront for the asphalt. He paid them $4,700.

Instead of the next day, Tritt came home around 9 p.m. that night to find work had already begun. He hoped everything was going to be okay, but that optimism soon faded.

He says it was dark and he couldn’t really tell what was going on but “by the time I could get to talk to anybody, everybody started jumping in their trucks and leaving.”

Tritt says the crew put the asphalt directly over old dirt, grass, and gravel – something those in the paving industry say is highly problematic.

'The interest just completely faded after the arrest': Cambridge teen’s dream of going to NHL derailed by bullying, harassment, alleges lawsuit

A Cambridge family has launched a $5.5-million civil lawsuit against Victus Academy, an elite hockey prep school in Kitchener, and three of its students. Lucas DeCaluwe, a former Victus Academy student, alleges he was bullied and harassed and then lost his spot at the school after a fake online threat was posted using his name.

“He’s a kid with a heart of gold," said his mother, Gail DeCaluwe. "He didn’t see it coming, and he didn’t know he would be set up."

DeCaluwe said police were called after another classmate made a fake social media post in an attempt to get the bullies off Lucas’ back.

According to the lawsuit, the post was a warning to students, saying: “Don’t come to school tomorrow I’m done with the stuff that’s happening.” It led to the false belief Lucas was planning to murder students at Victus Academy in a shooting rampage, the lawsuit says.

DeCaluwe said her son, who was 14 at the time, then got arrested at gunpoint in October, 2019 while waiting in the car for his dad at the bank.

Lucas DeCaluwe posing for a photo in his hockey gear. (Screenshot/Instagram)

'We don’t know what their fate would be': 16 puppies arrive at Waterloo region animal rescue

More than a dozen puppies were dropped off at a St. Jacobs, Ont. animal rescue Wednesday afternoon. Hobo Haven Rescue said the 16 dogs belonged to commercial breeders who hadn’t been able to sell any of the animals.

“Two separate litters of puppies that were bred by commercial breeders have not sold,” said Chris, founder of Hobo Haven Rescue. “So if we don’t take them in, then we don’t know what their fate would be.”

Chris said this was the largest single intake Hobo Haven has done since opening in 2003.

Some of the newly arrived puppies at Hobo Haven Rescue in St. Jacobs. (CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener teen creates intricate prom dress out of duct tape

A recent graduate from Kitchener Collegiate Institute has spent 157 hours creating a prom dress made entirely of duct tape. Avalon Hagerman, 19, says she used 25 rolls of duct tape to create the dress and its matching accessories for a Duck Brand’s 2022 “stuck-at-prom” contest.

The contest winner will take home a $10,000 cash college scholarship.

“I pulled a couple of all-nighters, so I was a little tired, but in the end, I was super proud of what I made,” said Hagerman.

Hagerman was selected as one of ten finalists by the contest’s judges and is the only Canadian finalist to be featured in the duct tape prom dress category.

Avalon Hagerman spent 157 hours creating a prom dress made entirely of duct tape. (Stuck at Prom contest gallery)