Residents in Rockwood are voicing their concern about the reopening of a local quarry.

A group of residents say they are worried about blasting at the Hidden Quarry could cause rocks to become airborne resulting in potential damage or injury.

Some neighbours of the quarry say they have seen it happen first hand at a nearby golf course.

“We just tee off and there was a shower of rock that covers the whole fairway.” said Susan Haslam, who lives less than 100 metres from the quarry.

The residents are calling on the province to create a 500 metre perimeter from the blast sites.

The company who owns the mine says the risk of anyone being injured is next to impossible, due to the fact the blasting will take place underwater.

“If anyone has ever tried to throw a baseball while holding your breath at the bottom of a swimming pool, you’ll know what I’m talking about, it’s almost impossible for a projectile to get any sort of velocity,” said Greg Sweetnam with James Dick Construction.

Sweetnham says the concerned neighbours are basing their fear on incorrect information.

“They are quoting statistics and regulations in other countries that don’t exist here and they are basically trying to terrify member of the public.”

The Hidden Quarry will go before the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (formerly OMA) on May 21, 2019 with two months of hearings scheduled.