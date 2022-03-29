Rockwood home destroyed by fire

A home in Rockwood was destroyed by an early morning fire on Tuesday.

According to the Guelph Eramosa Fire Department, it happened around 5 a.m., at a detached home in the area of Main Street South and Cobbelstone Place.

Emergency crews were still on scene at noon.

The fire started from the north side of the home, but it is so far unclear what caused it.

Crews said no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Smoke rises from a house fire in Rockwood Mar. 29, 2022 (Stephanie Villella)

The damage to the home was extensive, and the building has been torn down.

The Guelph Eramosa fire chief said there were some challenges battling this blaze, as the amount of items in the house made it difficult for crews to enter the home.

“We had access issues … our appliances don’t freeze up,” chief Jim Petirk said.

Petirk estimates the damage is more than $500,000.

Officials said the fire is not being treated as suspicious.