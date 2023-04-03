Rockwood driver charged in crash that sent four to hospital

A Rockwood resident has been charged in 2022 crash that sent four people to hospital.

On Oct. 8, two SUVs collided on Highway 6 at Wellington Road 22, just north of Guelph, around 12:45 p.m.

One person was airlifted to a trauma centre with potentially life-threatening injuries, and three others were also taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

The two SUVs were found in a grassy ditch at the side of the road, with one flipped up onto its roof.

On Monday, Ontario Provincial Police said a 78-year-old from Rockwood had now been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

No other details were released about the circumstances leading up to the crash.