KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a hate motivated crime that they say involved rocks being thrown through the windows of two Kitchener homes.

Officers were called to the incident in the area of Siebert Avenue around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

They say the rocks that were thrown through the windows had anti-Asian messages attached to them that were threatening and offensive.

No one was physically injured from the incident.

Police say members of theirequity, inclusion and diversity unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.