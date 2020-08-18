Advertisement
Rocks thrown through windows of Cambridge businesses, causing $15K in damage: police
A window seen at a business in Cambridge on Main Street after someone threw rocks through a number of businesses. (Tyler Calver / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A 32-year-old man is facing several charges after rocks were thrown through the windows of a number of Cambridge businesses.
Police say they responded to Main Street on Tuesday at around 3:20 a.m. for reports of property damage. According to a news release, several witnesses saw a man throwing the rocks at the windows.
Officers were able to locate a suspect nearby, and found that several businesses and two vehicles had suffered extensive damage. The price tag of the damage is estimated at around $15,000.
He has been charged with 11 counts of mischief under $5,000 and one count of causing a disturbance.
Police did not release the person's name.
He's due in court on Aug. 18 to answer the charges, which haven't been proven in court.