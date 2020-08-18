KITCHENER -- A 32-year-old man is facing several charges after rocks were thrown through the windows of a number of Cambridge businesses.

Police say they responded to Main Street on Tuesday at around 3:20 a.m. for reports of property damage. According to a news release, several witnesses saw a man throwing the rocks at the windows.

Officers were able to locate a suspect nearby, and found that several businesses and two vehicles had suffered extensive damage. The price tag of the damage is estimated at around $15,000.

He has been charged with 11 counts of mischief under $5,000 and one count of causing a disturbance.

Police did not release the person's name.

He's due in court on Aug. 18 to answer the charges, which haven't been proven in court.