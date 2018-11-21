

CTV Kitchener





Guelph IndyCar driver Robert Wickens took to social media Tuesday to give a progress update after suffering a spinal cord injury in August.

The Canadian driver suffered the injury at Pocono Raceway over the summer and has been rehabilitating ever since.

In a video posted to Twitter in late October, Wickens revealed he was left paraplegic.

“Did my first slide transfer as a paraplegic today. My upper body is getting stronger every day,” the tweet read.

He posted another video to Twitter and Instagram Tuesday showing him walking with the aid of a Gait Trainer and physiotherapists.

People reacting on social media are commending the race car driver for being open in sharing his recovery.