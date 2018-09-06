

CTV Kitchener





The family of Robert Wickens has issued a statement about the injuries the IndyCar driver suffered after a crash at the Pocono Raceway on August 19.

The Guelph-native was airlifted to hospital after his car went spiraling into the wall.

Wickens’ family says his injuries included a spinal and neck fracture, spinal cord injury, fractures to both legs, fractures to right forearm, elbow and both hands, as well as four fractured ribs and lung contusion.

The 29-year-old underwent additional surgeries on his legs and arms this week at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

According to Wickens’ car racing team, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, he will be transferred to a rehabilitation center in the next few days to begin the recovery process. The team also says doctors have warned them it could take weeks or months to know the severity of his spinal cord injury.

“We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, prayers and positive energy that has been sent our way since Robert’s accident,” said the family in their statement. “We are blown away by the strength of this IndyCar community and the support within in. While Robert’s recovery and rehabilitation continue over the coming weeks and months, your loving messages will certainly be a source of encouragement for him.”

The team says they’ll be working with Wickens to document his recovery progress.