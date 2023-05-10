Robbers stopped by locked door at Kitchener pharmacy: WRPS
A locked door to a pharmacy in Kitchener was enough to deter potential robbers, according to Waterloo regional police.
The incident was reported around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday and happened in the area of Belmont Avenue West.
An employee told police that two men, who were wearing surgical masks and hoodies pulled tightly over their heads, were trying to get into the pharmacy.
Police say that, when they couldn’t get past the locked door, they ran off with a third man.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service (519-570-9777 ext. 8255) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).
