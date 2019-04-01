Featured
Robber arrested after assaulting man and stealing his wallet
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 7:13PM EDT
A 29-year-old Cambridge man is facing charges after he assaulted a man at a Cambridge business before fleeing with his wallet.
It happened on Main Street in the early morning hours of March 24.
Police arrested the thief on Sunday.
They say they found a replica handgun while taking him into custody.
He’s been charged with assault causing bodily harm, robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.