Roadways reopened in Perth County, Wellington County streets remain closed

Perth County roadways have reopened after strong winds and heavy snow hindered local driving conditions on Saturday.

The roads were closed for several hours before opening to traffic around 5:45 p.m.

**UPDATE** Roads opening in @PerthCounty. Drivers - proceed with caution, drive according to conditions, be cautious of drifts/ice, & continue to brush off vehicles, use ALL lights, leave space, & avoid unnecessary travel. Check 511Ontario for localized closures/collisions. ^jj https://t.co/r8bHclOMEw — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 19, 2022

"I was coming into work this morning at around [5 a.m.] and literally I couldn't see the hood of my vehicle. That's how much visibility was reduced," OPP Cst. Ed Sanchuk told CTV News

As of 8:30 p.m., all roadways remain closed in Wellington County, including Wellington Road 8, 9, 10 and 12 in the Township of Mapleton.

NOTICE: Please be advised that all Wellington County Roads have been closed by the Wellington County OPP as of 11:35am Saturday February 19th 2022 due to weather and road conditions.

Subscribe to our Road Notices and Closure notifications at https://t.co/lMY4nn0T37 pic.twitter.com/F0eevp8yF2 — County of Wellington (@wellingtncounty) February 19, 2022

Just after 5 p.m., OPP said officers had answered 1400 calls for service, including 310 crashes, since 12 a.m. Saturday.

"Majority of collisions that we have seen, have seen speed as a contributing factor. So we really need people to slow down, take your foot off the gas pedal," Cst. Sanchuk said.

Ontario Provincial Police asked motorists to drive with caution and avoid unnecessary travel.

"Make sure your entire head lighting system is on. Making sure you're checking over your shoulder twice is going to save a life, giving you that extra time, room and distance," Cst. Sanchuk said.