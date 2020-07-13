WATERLOO -- A St. Agatha family has turned their roadside stand into a fresh food market.

Fall Harvest Farm had their opening day at their Gerber Road location on Saturday.

Everything at the market is grown or made by local producers, such as fruit, vegetables, as well as canned and baked goods.

The family had been running their roadside stand for many years and recently decided to build a store in order to meet the demand across Waterloo Region.

“We’re just like a family business,” said Josephine McCormick. “We’re all working together.

“There’s eight of us in the family and we’re just trying to make this all happen for the community.”

Fall Harvest Farm is open until 7 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on weekends.