Roads reopened after crash in Woolwich

Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision that took place in Woolwich Township.

Emergency services responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision on Thursday at around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Ebycrest Road and Hopewell Creek Road. The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.

Thank you for your cooperation. https://t.co/nUUTgcHxgm — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 28, 2022

The investigation revealed that the driver of a Honda Civic was travelling east on Ebycrest Road and attempted to turn left onto Hopewell Creek Road. The Honda Civic was struck by the driver of a Kia Sorento.

The driver of the Honda, a 47-year-old Guelph woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Kia, a 37-year-old Woolwich woman reported minor injuries. A child passenger was also in the vehicle and was not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing by members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service's Traffic Unit, and charges are pending.