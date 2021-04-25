KITCHENER -- A number of roads around Lower Queen’s Park in Stratford will close Sunday in anticipation of a planned anti-lockdown rally.

In a statement, city officials say the closures are being done in the interest of public safety and as a preventative measure of the planned gathering in the area for the afternoon.

The following intersections are expected to be barricaded off by 1 p.m.:

- Lakeside Drive at Waterloo Street

- Water Street at Morenz and North Streets

- Lakeside Drive just north of the Festival bridge

- Christopher Plummer Drive at Romeo Street

- Water Street at Parkview Drive

- Water Street at Queen Street

- Front Street at Ballantyne Avenue

- Front Street at Lakeside Drive

Stratford police will be in the area of Queen’s Park for the afternoon and ask residents to avoid the area.

Earlier this week, statements were issued by public health, police, and the mayor encouraging people to not attend the scheduled event.

The Stratford Legion issued a statement as well calling the event’s plan to march to the Cenotaph ‘unacceptable.’