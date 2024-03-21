KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Roads closed after crash knocks traffic lights in Guelph

    Crews work to fix a traffic light posts knocked down in a crash on Clair Road in Guelph on March 21, 2024. (Chris Thomson) Crews work to fix a traffic light posts knocked down in a crash on Clair Road in Guelph on March 21, 2024. (Chris Thomson)
    A section of Clair Road West in Guelph’s south end is closed after a crash knocked down traffic lights and wires.

    Guelph police posted about the collision on Twitter at 9:03 a.m. Thursday.

    Clair Road is closed in both directions between Gordon Street and Clairfields Drive. Part of Gosling Gardens has also been blocked off.

    More to come.

