KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Roads closed after truck knocks down wires in Guelph

    A Guelph police cruiser is pictured on a street on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Guelph police cruiser is pictured on a street on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    Share

    A section of Clair Road West in Guelph’s south end is closed after a truck knocked down hydro wires and damaged a pole, police say.

    Guelph police posted about the collision on Twitter at 9:03 a.m. Thursday.

    Clair Road West is closed in both directions between Gordon Street and Clairfields Drive West. Part of Gosling Gardens has also been blocked off as crews make repairs.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian woman identified as victim in Mexico shooting

    The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News