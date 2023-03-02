Road reopens following crash in Waterloo neighbourhood

Regional police say a road in a Waterloo neighbourhood has reopened following a crash on Thursday morning.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said Woolwich Street at Kiwanis Park Drive was closed while they investigated a motor vehicle collision.

According to WRPS, two vehicles were involved in the crash and one driver has been taken to hospital with injuries.

Police tweeted the information at 7:22 a.m. and asked people to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact police.