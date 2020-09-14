KITCHENER -- The Guelph Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a suspect in a road rage incident that reportedly involved them wielding a gun.

A man was reportedly seen driving a vehicle erratically, braking frequently, and cutting off other drivers on Woodlawn Road near Silvercreek Parkway.

The driver was also see holding a black handgun during the Friday incident around 5:30 p.m., according to officials.

The man is described as short, skinny, and wearing a baseball hat. The vehicle is believed to be an older-model silver Lexus and could be a GS 430 or 300.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Guelph police Const. Jenifer Nadalin at 519-824-1212 ext. 7523, email jnadalin@guelphpolice.ca, leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online at www.csgw.tips.