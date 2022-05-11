Road rage incident in Kitchener leads to charges for Brantford man: police

Waterloo regional police have charged a Brantford man after a road rage incident in Kitchener.

Officers were called to the area of Tartan Avenue around 12:55 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a fight.

Police say the officers saw vehicles speeding in the area of Huron Road and Strasburg Road while they were on the way to the call.

The officers reportedly figured out the drivers of the speeding vehicles were the ones involved in the fight, pulled over a black F150 truck, and arrested a 32-year-old Brantford man. He was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.